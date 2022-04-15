New Delhi: Alliance Air, previously a subsidiary of Air India, will now operate as an independently held government airline. The domestic air carrier has started booking and handling all other services of its services on its own beginning Friday. “Alliance Air, from April 15, will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment and will be run as an independent business unit under the Government of India,” said an official statement issued by the airline.

Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood, informed that going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under the Alliance Air banner under flight code 91-XXX. Until now, Air India was booking tickets on its behalf.

“We now have our own website www.allianceair.in and the passenger can start booking on it now. Our new call centre numbers are +91 44 4255 4255 and +91 44 3511 3511. In case of any queries, passengers can also email us at helpdesk@allianceair.in,” Sood added.Also Read - Good News For Air India Employees! Salaries of Pilots, Cabin Crew to be Restored in Phased-Manner. Deets Here

After Tata Sons brought over Air India through its subsidiary Talace, the group gained the control of three companies–Air India, and Air India Express, along with a 50 per cent stake in the ground handling arm Air India SATS. However, Alliance Air remained with the government.