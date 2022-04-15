New Delhi: Alliance Air, previously a subsidiary of Air India, will now operate as an independently held government airline. The domestic air carrier has started booking and handling all other services of its services on its own beginning Friday. “Alliance Air, from April 15, will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment and will be run as an independent business unit under the Government of India,” said an official statement issued by the airline.
Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood, informed that going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under the Alliance Air banner under flight code 91-XXX. Until now, Air India was booking tickets on its behalf.
After Tata Sons brought over Air India through its subsidiary Talace, the group gained the control of three companies–Air India, and Air India Express, along with a 50 per cent stake in the ground handling arm Air India SATS. However, Alliance Air remained with the government.
Centre-run airline also said it will start operating flights between Gujarat’s Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday. This will be the first flight to operate from the Keshod airport, it stated.
The Mumbai-Keshod-Mumbai flight will operate three times a week on a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft, the airline’s statement said. Keshod is an upcoming tourist destination located in the Junagarh district of western Gujarat and is surrounded by the Arabian sea and beautiful forests.