Amarnath Yatra Registration | New Delhi: After two-year-long hiatus, the online registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 began Monday. For 2020 and 2021, the yatra was put to a halt owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the travellers, the government decided to resume the Amarnath Yatra this year.

Amarnath Yatra Registration Fees

According to ANI, the registration fee for this year is Rs 120 per person. For the people, who had registered for the yatra in 2021, they have to pay Rs 20 as last time the fee was Rs 100.

A Step-by-step guide to Amarnath Yatra 2022 Registration

Go to http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/ Under the ‘What’s new’ section, click on the ‘register online’ option. Or you can directly go to the link https://jksasb.nic.in/agreeme.html Now, fill in all the necessary details in the Application form. For the ease of travellers, the registration can also be done offline at 566 Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Yes Bank. 100 branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) have also made the facility available. After successful registration, the travellers will be given RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. It will track the movements of the pilgrims. The yatris will have to carry 4 passport-size photographs and a medical certificate issued by an authorised doctor or institution.

Are there any age limits?

Yes, the yatra is permitted only to people between the age group of 13 to 75 years. Women, who are over six weeks pregnant, are also not allowed to go on Amarnath Yatra 2022.

The yatra will start on June 30 and conclude on August 11, 2022, according to data available on the official website.