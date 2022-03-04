New Delhi: There is a piece of good news for Indian retail investors. They can now trade in prominent US Stocks through a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The new subsidiary NSE IFSC will facilitate trading in 50 US stocks. The list contains prominent stocks like Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Tesla, Netflix, among others.Also Read - Sensex Today Falls 778 Points, Nifty At 16,600. Nifty Bank Lowest In 2022

The new subsidiary has been set up in Gujarat’s GIFT City. According to a report by the Times of India, the traders earlier could buy US stocks via designated brokers who had the permission to trade in US stocks. Till now the names of 8 out of 50 stocks has been released. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty50 Below 16,600

According to reports, the list of other 42 stocks includes big names like Walt Disney, Nike, Mastercard, Visa, JP Morgan, MorganStanley and McDonalds. The trading will be done through Unsponsored Depository Receipts (UDRs). Also Read - PNB To Ask Customers Before Clearing Cheques Worth Rs 10 Lakh Or More. Details Inside

What Are Unsponsored Depository Receipts?

According to media reports, UDRs allow investors to buy and sell shares without a registered online broker. The investor will be provided with a receipt against the purchase of these shares. It will be called NSEIFSC receipt.

The investors, however, will be able to trade in the fractional quantity of these shares, the report added. This clause has been added due to the high price of these shares. The fractional quantity will make these shares affordable and investible for Indian retail investors.

To make things clearer, one share of a company will be equivalent to a number of receipts. The value of one Tesla share has been fixed at a 100 UDR ratio. It means you will have to purchase 100 UDRs to one share of Tesla. If you buy less than that, the share too will be distributed proportionally. Amazon and Alphabet have the highest UDR ratio of 200 receipts per share.

How Can I Buy These Shares?