New Delhi: The central government officials today said that a probe will be initiated into the alleged Amazon bribery charge, NDTV reported. The development comes on the back of a whistleblower complaint alleging that certain monies paid by Amazon in legal fees have been funnelled into bribes by one or more of its legal representatives in India.

Affirming the government's "zero-tolerance" policy towards corruption, the government officials on Tuesday said the time or place of the alleged action has not been mentioned, the NDTV report says.