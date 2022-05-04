New Delhi: Now that US has gotten a better grip on the pandemic, Amazon is ending its covid paid sick leave policy. The tech company made the announcement through a memo sent to employees, as reported by CNN Business. Amazon noted in the memo that the company is returning to a pre-pandemic sick leave policy. This means that all employees in the United States will now get up to five days of excused and unpaid time off for a confirmed COVID-19 report. Under the previous leave policy, employees diagnosed with COVID got up to seven days of paid leave.Also Read - Tata Neu App Launched in India: Users Express Resentment As Many Face OTP Problem, Login Issue

Now that rapid testing is widely available, the company will also “no longer excuse time while waiting for a test result,” the memo continued. According to Amazon, “accrued time may be used to cover a COVID-19 related absence and should be reported in A to Z per our standard sick leave policy.” Amazon also reminded employees that they “should always stay home if you are sick to protect yourself and others.” Also Read - Amazon, Visa to End Global Dispute Over Credit Card Fees. Details Here

Within the memo, the company also alerted employees that the company discontinued its vaccination events around the U.S. Still, Amazon encourages vaccinations, saying “being fully vaccinated and getting a booster is the best way to protect yourself.” For those who are not vaccinated, Amazon “strongly” encourages mask-wearing. Also Read - In A First, Amazon Apparel Store Will Soon Suggest What Clothes You Should Wear. Details Here

Back to office, says Amazon India to its employees

Meanwhile, Amazon India is reportedly calling employees back to the office with set COVID-19 protocols in place, also ensuring the safety of its employees. The tech giant said that the move follows the government’s order to relax COVID restrictions.

Amazon India said that several working professionals have been looking forward to returning to the physical workplace. “‘WFH’ has taken on a new meaning at Amazon India as we transition slowly from ‘Work From Home’ to ‘Work From Here’,” the company said on its official blogspot.