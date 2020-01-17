New Delhi: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Friday hit back at Union Minister Piyush Goyal and announced that the e-commerce giant will create as many as 10 lakh new jobs in India by 2025 through investments in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network.

Bezos, who is on a three-day visit in India, has been facing criticism from the government over regulations and the coverage of The Washington Post, a daily owned by him.

Releasing a public statement on its website, Amazon asserted that the new expected jobs are over and above the 700,000 jobs the company has already created in the country since 2013.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” said Bezos.

“We’ve seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we’ve partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us, and we are excited about what lies ahead,” the Amazon Founder furthered.

The statement was released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a cold shoulder to the world’s richest man by not meeting him. Later Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal snubbed the Amazon founder by stating that they were doing no favour by investing a billion dollars.

“(If) they have made a loss of a billion dollars, then they jolly well have to finance the billion dollars. So, it is not as if they are doing a great favour to India when they invest a billion dollars,” the Minister said at a public gathering.

At Amazon’s Smbhav event on Wednesday, Bezos had announced an investment of $1 billion to digitize small and medium businesses in India and make 21st century “the century of India”.

Bezos announced that the leading e-commerce major would use its global footprint to export ‘Made in India’ goods worth $10 billion by the year 2025.

Notably, the Modi government has been unhappy with The Washington Post’s coverage over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), terming it ‘discriminatory’ and biased in its representation of India.

Read the full text of the statement released by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos:

Dear Customers, Sellers, and Partners,

Over 550,000 small and medium businesses are using the Amazon.in marketplace to offer India’s largest selection of products. Karigar and Saheli have enabled over a million artisans and women entrepreneurs to go online. More than 60,000 businesses are exporting ‘Make in India’ products globally, with cumulative exports exceeding US$1 billion.

Millions of Prime members across India enjoy unlimited free and fast delivery, and ad-free online streaming of blockbuster movies and TV shows, including Amazon Originals such as Mirzapur and The Family Man. Alexa can now speak in Hindi and English seamlessly, and offers more than 30,000 skills from practicing yoga to reciting Panchatantra stories.

Amazon is invested in sustainable growth and is the first company to sign the Climate Pledge – with a commitment to meet the Paris Accord ten years early. In India, we’ve announced that we will eliminate single-use plastic from our fulfillment network by June 2020, and we are adding 10,000 electric rickshaws to our delivery fleet.

I fall more in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation, and grit of the Indian people always inspire me. I’m excited to share that we will invest an incremental US$1 billion to digitize micro and small businesses in cities, towns, and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before. As part of this initiative, we will use Amazon’s global footprint to enable US$10 billion in exports of Indian products to the rest of the world by 2025. Our investments in India will create an additional 1 million jobs across the country by 2025.

It’s still Day 1.

Jeff Bezos Founder and CEO, Amazon