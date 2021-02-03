New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he would stand aside later this year as chief executive of the company he built from a startup into one of the world’s most valuable firms. Bezos, who held the position of CEO for nearly 30 years will be replaced by Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief Andy Jassy this summer. Bezos, who is the company’s biggest shareholder, however, will still have broad influence over Amazon. Also Read - 'Never Had More Energy': Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO This Year

Who is Andy Jassy and what do we know about Amazon's incoming CEO?

Andy Jassy, is a longtime Amazon executive who runs Amazon's cloud-computing business and have been working at the company since 1997. Jassy has a MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

While speaking at a Harvard Business School podcast in September, Jassy said, “I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday. No, I didn’t know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday.”

Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and is the father of two children. He is also a self-proclaimed sports and music fan, said a Reuters report.

In 2006, Jassy founded Amazon’s AWS, Amazon’s cloud service platform used by millions of businesses across the world. The service competes with Microsoft Corp’s Azure and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud. The cloud-computing business he runs powers video-streaming site Netflix and many other companies, and it has become Amazon’s most profitable business. He’s deeply steeped in technology and a very seasoned executive in his own right, Gartner analyst Ed Anderson said. But he will also face many challenges.

Jassy has occasionally spoken out on social issues, tweeting about the need for police accountability after Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was slain in her home by white policemen during a botched raid, and in favor of LGBTQ rights.

Amazon’s size makes some industries uncomfortable, some governments uncomfortable, and Andy Jassy will have to deal with the consequences, Anderson said. That will be some of the new era of his leadership.