Amazon, Cloudtail, NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran

New Delhi: Amazon and NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran have stated that both parties would not continue their joint venture – Prione Business Services – beyond May 2022. The announcement came even as the Supreme Court had ruled that Amazon and rival Flipkart will have to face a probe by the Competition Commission of India into allegations of violations of the competition laws, as per PTI report.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati to Recover From 'Taxing Journey'
- Prione Business Services – the joint venture between Amazon and Catamaran – was formed in 2014 and is coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, as per PTI report.
- “The two partners today announced they have mutually decided to not continue their joint venture beyond the end of its current term,” a joint statement said on Monday. The JV has enabled over three lakh sellers and entrepreneurs to go online, and helped 4 million merchants with digital payment capabilities, it added, the PTI report says.
- Amazon and Catamaran, however, did not disclose the reason behind the decision. The companies also did not comment on the fate of Cloudtail India – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prione Business Services and one of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in, according to PTI report.
- Prione did not comment on a detailed questionnaire seeking a response on the future of Cloudtail’s operations in India and its impact on employees.
- Cloudtail India had clocked a 27.6 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 11,412.75 crore in FY20 from Rs 8,944.71 crore in FY19, as per regulatory documents. Its net profit more than doubled to Rs 67.54 crore in FY20 as against Rs 29.38 crore in FY19, according to the documents.
- Amazon and Catamaran have announced the decision to part ways at a time when there is a greater scrutiny on the operations of e-commerce marketplaces in India that have foreign investments.
- In 2020, fair trade regulator CCI ordered a probe against Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms, as per PTI report.
- Trader bodies like CAIT have also contended that such practices by these companies have severely impacted the business of offline retailers.
- Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal on Monday said it is unlikely that the Amazon-Catamaran JV is being ended as part of a strategy to avoid an investigation that may take place when Amazon is probed, PTI reported.