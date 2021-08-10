New Delhi: Amazon and NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran have stated that both parties would not continue their joint venture – Prione Business Services – beyond May 2022. The announcement came even as the Supreme Court had ruled that Amazon and rival Flipkart will have to face a probe by the Competition Commission of India into allegations of violations of the competition laws, as per PTI report.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati to Recover From 'Taxing Journey'

Amazon, Cloudtail, NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran