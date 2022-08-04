New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for selling pressure cookers, which did not meet quality norms. Fining the e-commerce giant, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), in its order, advised Amazon to notify buyers of all these 2,265 pressure cookers sold through its platform, recall the products and reimburse the amount to the consumers.Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin Soon | Check Expected Offers Here

The authority, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, recently passed an order against Amazon for allowing sale of domestic pressure cookers, in violation of mandatory standards, on its e-commerce platform. The consumer protection body has also initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation of compulsory standards.

The authority had issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues and Snapdeal as well as the sellers registered on these platforms.

“After examination of the response submitted by the company, it was observed that total 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold through Amazon after notification of the QCO (Quality Control Order). The total fee earned by the Amazon on sale of such pressure cookers through its platform was Rs 6,14,825.41,” the order said.

Amazon admitted that it earned ‘sales commission’ fee for the pressure cookers sold on its platform.

The CCPA observed that when Amazon earns commercially from each sale of the product listed on its e-commerce platform, it cannot disassociate itself in case of issues arising from the sale of these items. Therefore, CCPA asked Amazon to recall the products and reimburse the amount to the buyers. The e-commerce company has been asked to submit a compliance report within 45 days.

The CCPA had passed a similar order of penalty and recall of defective pressure cookers against Paytm Mall, which has complied with the directions and deposited the penalty of Rs 1 lakh. The authority is continuously monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country.

