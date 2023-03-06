Home

Business

Amazon, Flipkart Go Big On Holi Sales: Here’s What The E-Commerce Giants Are Offering

Amazon and Flipkart have announced attractive offers and discounts ahead of the festival of colours on 8 March 2023. The offers have been announced across electronics, home appliances, gadgets among others.

New Delhi: Holi is here, and so are those raining offers by different companies to woo customers. Amazon and Flipkart have announced attractive offers and discounts ahead of the festival of colours on 8 March 2023. The offers have been announced across electronics, home appliances, gadgets among others.

Amazon sale is currently live under the “Holi Shopping Store” section where up to 70 per cent discount is available on gadgets like speakers, headphones, mobile phones, and wearables. The sale is also live on clothing, Holi essentials, pooja materials et cetera.

Flipkart is offering up to 80 per cent discount on more than 1 lakh products from different brands. Home appliances like washing machines, and refrigerators are being sold at up to 75 per cent discount.

Let’s look at prices and discounts on Amazon and Flipkart for some bestsellers and favourite items.

Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for Rs 18,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 for Rs10,999

Redmi Note 11 (Space Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage): Rs 11,999

OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage: Rs 15,490

Amazon Kindle 2022: Rs 9,999

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs 3,299

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 3,499

Flipkart

APPLE iPad (9th Gen) 64 GB ROM 10.2 inch with Wi-Fi Only: Rs 30,900

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ With Stylus 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 12.4 inch with Wi-Fi Only Tablet: Rs 49,999.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM: Rs 13,450.

SAMSUNG 6 kg 5 Star With Hygiene Steam and Ceramic Heater Fully Automatic Front Load with In-built Heater: Rs 22,490

OnePlus Y1S Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Rs 39,999

JBL Cinema SB270,Dolby Digital, Wireless Subwoofer with Remote: Rs 11,999.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC with Wi-fi Connect: Rs 38,030.

Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split AC: Rs 25,999.

