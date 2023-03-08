Home

Amazon, Flipkart Holi Sale 2023: Check Massive Discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, OnePlus 10 Pro

Holi 2023: Several popular devices such as iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, OnePlus 10 Pro are available at discounted prices via Amazon or Flipkart.

Amazon And Flipkart Holi Sale 2023: As Holi is being celebrated across India with fun and fervour on Wednesday, several e-commerce platforms have started offering discounts on smartphones as well as wireless earbuds. At the Holi Sale 22023, famous devices like iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, OnePlus 10 Pro are available at discounted prices via Amazon or Flipkart. Apart from this, the customers can also find discounts on TWS earphones, such as the Oppo Enco X2, AirPods, and more.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 60,999 via Flipkart even as the same device can be purchased at Rs 60,900 via Amazon. You can avail discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, but on EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs 2,000 off on HDFC bank credit cards.

Pixel 6a

The customers can buy Pixel 6a — which was previously on sale for more than Rs 30,000 – at Rs 28,999 through Flipkart. If you wait for a few days, then you can get it at a much lower price during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Nothing Phone (1), iQOO Neo 7

Other devices that are available on sale include Nothing Phone (1) and iQOO Neo 7, which are available under the Rs 30,000 segment. The Nothing Phone is available at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart and iQOO is available at Rs 28,499 via Amazon.

AirPods

In the category of wireless earbuds, the second-generation AirPods can be purchased at Rs 10,999 after discount. The customer, who want more affordable wireless earbuds can consider buying the Oppo Enco X2, which can offer you very good sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for calls. It is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

