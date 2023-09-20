Home

iPhone 15 Gets Huge Discount up to Rs 60,000 on Amazon, Flipkart | Check Details Here

Apple offers massive discount on iPhone 15.

New Delhi: Apple iPhone lovers, here’s a piece of good news for you. Apple has announced massive discount on iPhone 15 up to Rs 60,000 on Amazon and Flipkart. Ahead of this, Apple India said it is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series, with the official release date set for September 22. Users can access these attractive offers on the Apple India website as well as at their retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai also.

Moreover, Apple India is offering an immediate discount of up to Rs 6,000 if you make a purchase on their website using an HDFC Bank card.

Notably, Apple has announced a series of discounts on their latest products in the country. iPhone 15 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 74,900, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. In the similar manner, iPhone 15 Plus is available at discounted price at Rs 84,900, down from Rs 89,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro is available for Rs 128,900, marked down from Rs 1,34,900. Users can purchase iPhone 15 Pro Max at Rs 153,900, down from Rs 159,900.

Discount On Apple iPhone 15 Series On Amazon

As per available reports, the pre-orders for the iPhone 15 start from Rs 89,900 and the 1TB Pro steeps at Rs 1,84,900. Moreover, HDFC bank credit card owners can get discount up to Rs 5,000. The shipping of the device will start from September 23.

Discount on Apple iPhone 15 On Flipkart

After discount, iPhone 15 starts from Rs 79,900 on Flipkart. However, all models remain out of stock on the website at this time. Users can avail of up to Rs 5,000 discount via select HDFC cards.

Apart from this, Apple has also announced a discounted price for the iPhone 14 at Rs 65,900 from Rs 69,900, and the iPhone 14 Plus is available at discounted price of Rs 75,900 from Rs 79,900.

Apart from this, iPhone 13 is now available at discounted price of Rs 56,900 from its previous price of Rs 59,900, and the iPhone SE is available at Rs 47,990, down from Rs 49,900.

Likewise, Apple Watch Series 9 is now available at discounted price of Rs 39,400, down from Rs 41,900, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available at Rs 86,900, down from Rs 89,900.

Apart from iPhone 15 series, Apple has also announced discounts on a range of products, including iPads, MacBooks, and more. Customers can enjoy savings of up to ₹4,000 on iPad Pro models, iPad Air, and various iPad versions.

