Future Retail News | New Delhi: In a latest development, the Supreme court of India has refused to put a stay on the sale of stores of Future Retail, as sought earlier by Amazon. Amazon Inc had said that the takeover by Reliance Industries was a sham and SC must put a stay on the sale of assets till the Singapore Arbitration Tribunal passes an order on the case. Last month, Amazon Inc and Future Retail had agreed in the Supreme Court to appear before the Singapore International Arbitration Tribunal to resolve the 18-month old dispute.

The SC of India had directed both the companies to resolve the issue with a 'gentleman's understanding'. During the proceedings, according to reports, Amazon asked the court to withhold the orders in order to initiate the dialogue Future, on the other hand, said that the discussions will take time.

The dispute has stalled the Future Group's plans to sell its assets to Reliance Industries for a valuation of $3.4 billion. The dispute, largely, has been about gaining supremacy over the fastest-growing retail market in the world, India.

What Is The Dispute?

According to a report by The Economic Times, Amazon Inc and Future Retail had signed a $200 million deal in 2019. Under the deal, Amazon decided to invest the money in Future Retail stores, but it prohibited the sale of any assets to Reliance. Reliance is run by one of India’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani.

As the turn of events unfolded, the company, badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic decided to sell the assets to Reliance in 2020. Under the deal with Amazon, it was decided that any conflict will be resolved at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. Amazon approached the Singapore body to order a stay on the Reliance-Future deal.

What Do Both Companies Say?

According to Amazon, Future Retail has violated the contract. According to ET, the company said that it had hoped that the deal would help foreign investors to invest in the Indian retail market.

Future Retail, on the other hand, states that Amazon has been trying to gain illegitimate access to its business. It also adds that if the Reliance-Future deal does not go forward, the company will have to face liquidity and the lives of its 27,000 employees would become difficult.

In February 2022, Reliance, which had been silent till then, started the ‘de facto’ takeover of 500 Future stores. According to ET, it was being done as Future Retail had defaulted on several rental payments.

After Amazon approached the Supreme Court and urged that the conundrum must stop, Future Group and Amazon agreed to resolve the matter outside the court.