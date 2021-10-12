New Delhi: At a time when work-from-home has become a new normal across the world, Amazon has said it was not planning to bring all corporate staff to office in early January, 2022, according to a report on GeekWire website. Instead, the Seattle-headquartered global conglomerate has left it to individual teams to decide the number of days corporate employees would have to work from office in a week, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy said in a message to employees.Also Read - Anupamaa Biggest Twist to Upset Fans: Anupama Comes Close to Vanraj, Refuses to Work With Anuj Kapadia

Earlier, Amazon has fixed three days a week in the office and two days of remote working as a 'baseline' to emphasize on "office-centric" culture, the GeekWire website reported.

Amazon CEO Message to Employees on Remote Work Policy

However, that guidance by Amazon raised a few questions, “Who decides which days, does the team need to be in the same days, are there certain functions or teams that can work more effectively at home vs the office (and vice versa),” the CEO said in the message of Amazon staff.

To resolve the issue, Amazon’s leadership team has come up with solutions. The company has chosen not to ‘specify’ to number of days for working remotely and at office for corporate employees. The decision will be taken “by team at the Director level.”

CEO Jassy has stated that Amazon expects some teams will continue to work “mostly remotely”, others will have combination of remote work and work from the office methods. However, the CEO noted that “the decisions should be guided by what will be most effective for our customers; and not surprisingly, we will all continue to be evaluated by how we deliver for customers, regardless of where the work is performed,” according to the GeekWire website.

Employees are expected to be notified by their respective leaders on the plans and guidelines before January 3, 2021.

Earlier, Amazon had decided that its employees would have to come office at least three days a week from January 3, 2021.