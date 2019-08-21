Hyderabad: Amazon on Wednesday opened in the city its largest campus in the world. The facility, which is the only Amazon-owned campus outside the US, will house 15,000 of the e-commerce giant’s employees in India.

Overall, the company has 62,000 employees in the country.

The newly-opened facility is built on three million square feet of the construction area and is the ninth Amazon campus in the city. According to John Schoettler, Amazon Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities, the company will be shifting nearly 4,000 of the employees out of some of those older campuses.

The new campus building contains over 2.5 times more steel than the Eiffel Tower, measured by weight, and is spread over 9.5 acres of land. Amazon had laid the foundation stone of the building on March 30, 2006, and the company was built by an average of 2,000 workers, who spent 18 million hours, every day for 39 months.

The campus is also Amazon’s largest technology base outside Seattle, where the company is headquartered. It has over 300 trees as well as an 8.5 lakh-litre water recycling plant.

Besides offices, Amazon in Telangana has three fulfilment centres offering more than 3.2 million cubic feet of storage space to sellers, two sort centres with 100,000 square feet of processing capacity and 90 delivery stations.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood and Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Amit Agarwal, Amazon India Senior VP and Country Manager, said that the company has already announced investments worth $5 billion in India and another $500 million in retail. He concluded that Amazon has not seen any slowdown in its business in India.