Amazon And Google Mass Layoffs Expected Soon: What Do We Know So Far

Several tech companies have sacked thousands of employees over the past months to cut costs. Amazon and Google are also expected to announce mass layoffs very soon.

Amazon And Google To Announce Mass Layoffs Soon

Amazon, Google layoffs: Several tech companies have sacked thousands of employees over the past months to cut costs. Meta, Twitter, Intel and other major companies have already announced mass layoffs. As more and more companies across the spectrum sack employees amid the global meltdown, at least 853 tech companies worldwide have laid off about 137,492 employees to date, and the tally is only going north amid recession fears. Amazon and Google are also expected to announce mass layoffs very soon.

Amazon, Google layoffs – All You Need To Know

Amazon, which has already started laying off employees, have not revealed the exact number of employees to lose jobs. But, several reports suggested that Amazon has plans to lay off around 20,000 employees.

CEO Andy Jassy said Amazon layoffs will continue till 2023 and the leaders across the company are working with their teams to analyse the long-term health of the businesses.

“Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023,” Andy Jassy said.

Google, meanwhile, is also looking to reduce its staff and plans to announce mass layoff soon. It is not immediately known on the exact number of employees at Google to lose their jobs.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who was asked if the company will sack employees in 2023, said it is “tough to predict the future”. “It’s really tough to predict the future, so unfortunately, I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments,” Pichai said, according to Business Insider.