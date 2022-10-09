New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon India along with 314 applicants have been granted approval to operate 24/7 in the national capital and a notification to this effect will be issued within a week, an official from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor office said on Sunday. With this, Delhiites will be able to get round-the-clock delivery of products by Amazon.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins at Midnight: Check Exciting Offers, Deals Here

"Amazon India is one of the applicants whose application has been approved to operate and carry on with their business on a 24/7 basis in the national capital," the official said.

Key Highlights of the Story:

Amazon India along with 314 applicants have been granted approval to operate 24/7 in the national capital

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed that a notification to this effect be issued within seven days.

The LG has ordered that such applications be disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.

"Starting next week, over 300 establishments ranging from hotels, restaurants, eateries to online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics and other essential commodities, transport and travel services, apart from KPOs and BPOs will be able to operate and carry on with their business on a 24X7 basis in the national capital," one of the officials said.

The decision, providing exemption under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954, is expected to boost employment generation and promote a positive and a favourable business environment in the city, they said.

The LG has also directed the Labour department to ensure that delays do not occur in future and a mechanism be developed for transparent and effective monitoring with reasons of pendency to be ascertained in disposal of applications related to ease of doing business, they added.

(With PTI Inputs)