Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 is live with many exciting offers and sale prices. Leading e-commerce platform Amazon offers the 'Freedom' sale every August for its customers in India to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale started at midnight on August 5 and it will go on till August 9.

The Amazon sale is available in a wide variety of categories from electronics, smartphones, home appliances, fashion, beauty to home and kitchen essentials.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Categories, Sale Prices And Other Details

Here's a list.

Mobile Phones and Accessories

Amazon is offering up to 40% discount on several brands of mobile phones including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Mi (Xiaomi). Additionally, you can get special discounts on mobile accessories as well.

Electronic Gadgets and Laptops

Amazon is giving a massive discount of up to 60% on smartwatches, laptops, tablets, cameras, and other electronic items. So if you have any of these needs, now is the best time to buy.

Fashion and Beauty Products

Apart from electronics, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is also offering heavy discounts up to 80% on clothing, jewellery and handbags and up to 60% discount on a variety of beauty products.

Apart from these categories, you can also get up to 60% discount on books on Kindle, home appliances, kitchen essentials, gaming needs among others. So whatever it is that you have been waiting to buy, head over to the Amazon sale page and get it at a price that is not going to burn your pockets.