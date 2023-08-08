Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Computer Accessories

Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival, which commenced on August 4, will end today. The five-day festival offered a slew of exciting offers and discounts on various items.

New Delhi: Amazon Great Freedom Festival, which commenced on August 4, will end today. The five-day festival offered a slew of exciting offers and discounts on various items. The company is giving discounts and deals on various mobile phones, laptops, accessories, and other electronic items. The Amazon sale also brought exchange offers and no-cost EMI options to various devices. The e-commerce giant has discount coupons and bank offers on select devices.

In this article, we have listed the best deals and offers on computer accessories that users can get through the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale:

The keyboard and mouse combo is claimed to offer 36 months of battery life for the keyboard and a maximum of 18 months of battery life for the mouse.

The keyboard has spill-resistant keys while the mouse supports 2.4 GHz wireless technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,237 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

Customers can also use an ICICI Bank Amazon Pay credit card to get an additional Rs. 300 instant discount.

Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse is currently listed for Rs. 493, down from the MRP Rs. 895 on Amazon.

Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well.

Logitech B170 mouse offers a wireless connection up to a 10-meter radius and can be used along with a Windows computer, laptop, Mac or Macbook.

It works on the latest 2.4 GHz wireless technology.

Powered by a single AA+ battery, the Logitech mouse is claimed to deliver up to 12 months of battery life.

The TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender is currently listed for Rs. 1,797 in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale.

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender can be used to boost the wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas flawlessly.

It is compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi devices and offers dual-band speeds up to 750Mbps.

The range extender can function with an Ethernet port.

This as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like desktops, gaming consoles, and Internet TVs.

Amazon has listed this SanDisk pen drive with 128GB storage for Rs. 698, down from the original price of Rs. 2,200.

This compact device comes in a dual shade and has USB 2.0 connectivity and users can easily transfer videos, music, photos, and more.

It is available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options as well.

The Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 keyboard is available for just Rs. 247 in the ongoing sale.

This multimedia USB keyboard has 114 keys along with 12 multimedia keys and a Rupee Key with a claimed keystroke life of 8 million.

The USB interface makes it compatible with most PCs. It comes with a 1.2 metre-long cable and weighs 352 grams.

