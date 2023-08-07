Home

Business

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs 30,000

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs 30,000

The company is also featuring substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Amazon kick-started the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on August 4. The five-day sale, which will end on August 8, is offering a wide range of discounts and deals on various products. During this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI.

Trending Now

The company is also featuring substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics. In this article, we have listed the best deals on tablets for you:

The Lenovo Tab M10 is available at a 45 percent discount at a price of ₹25,999.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It has a 10.1 inch FHD+ display which is ideal for the gaming enthusiasts out there.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Oppo Pad Air was launched in India at a price of ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64 GB storage model.

The tablet is available at a price of ₹14,999 with added discount by using the SBI credit card.

The tablet comes packed with the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with a 10.36 inch 2K Display making it ideal for watching movies and reading books.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

The Honor Pad X9 is available at a price of ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64 GB storage model during the Amazon sale.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor

It is also paired with an 11.5 inch 2K display which is claimed to last around 13 hours with the 7,250 mAh battery.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Lenovo Tab M9 is available at a discounted price of ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64 GB storage variant during the Amazon sale.

The tablet comes powered with the Mediatek Helio G80 processor paired with 9 9-inch IPS display that supports up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Samsung Tab A8 is available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant during the Amazon sale.

The tablet is powered by a UniSOC T618 Hexa core processor along with a 10.5-inch TFT display.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES