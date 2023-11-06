Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Best Offers On Timex Watches For Women At Up To 57 % Off

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival continues, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Best Offers On Timex Watches For Women At Up To 57 % Off

1. TIMEX Analog Blue Dial Women’s Watch-TWEL98SMU05

Rs 1,255 inclusive of all taxes

Product details

Case Diameter: 36.5 Millimetres

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Warranty Type: Limited

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 50 Grams

Country of Origin: India

About this item

3 Hands

Additional Information

Manufacturer: Timex Group India Limited, TIMEX GROUP INDIA LIMITED-PLOT NO 10, INDUSTRIAL AREA, KATHA, BHATOLI KALAN, -BADDI-173205, H.P, INDIA

Packer: TIMEX GROUP INDIA LIMITED-PLOT NO 10, INDUSTRIAL AREA, KATHA, BHATOLI KALAN-BADDI-173205, H.P, INDIA

Importer: TIMEX GROUP INDIA LIMITED-PLOT NO 10, INDUSTRIAL AREA, KATHA, BHATOLI KALAN,-BADDI-173205, H.P, INDIA

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 25.4 x 25.4 x 25.4 Centimeters

Generic Name: Casual Watch

BUY NOW

2. TIMEX Analog Blue Dial Women’s Watch-TWEL11803

Rs 1,482 inclusive of all taxes

Product details

Case Diameter: 34 Millimetres

Band Colour: Blue

Band Material Type: Leather

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 100 Grams

Country of Origin: India

About this item

Dial Color: Blue, Case Shape: Round

Band Color: Blue,

Band Material: Leather

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Watch Display Type: Analog

Case Material: Brass

Case Diameter: 34 millimeters

Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters

1 year warranty

Additional Information

Manufacturer: Timex

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters

Generic Name: Watch

BUY NOW

3. TIMEX Analog Women’s Watch (Dial Colored Strap)

Rs 2,956 inclusive of all taxes

Product details

Case Diameter: 35 Millimetres

Band Colour: Rose Gold

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 50 Grams

About this item

Case Shape: Round

Dial Glass Material: Mineral

Case Material: Brass

Case Diameter: 35 millimeters

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Watch Display Type: Analog

Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters

1 year manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects

Ideal for birthday, anniversary and wedding gift

Additional Information

Manufacturer: Timex

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters

Generic Name: Watch

BUY NOW

4. TIMEX Analog Women’s Watch

Product details

Case Diameter: 34 Millimetres

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 50 Grams

Country of Origin: India

About this item

Case Shape: Round

Dial Glass Material: Mineral

Case Material: Brass

Case Diameter: 34 millimeters

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Watch Display Type: Analog

Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters

5 year manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects

Ideal for birthday, anniversary and wedding gift

Additional Information

Manufacturer: Timex

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters

Generic Name: Casual watch

BUY NOW

5. TIMEX Analog Gold Dial Women’s Watch-TW000Q810

Rs 3,516 inclusive of all taxes

Product details

Case Diameter: 30 Millimetres

Band Colour: Rose Gold

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 100 Grams

Country of Origin: India

About this item

Dial Color: Gold

Case Shape: Round

Band Color: Rose Gold

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Watch Display Type: Analog

Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters

1 year warranty

Ideal for birthday, anniversary and wedding gift

Additional Information

Manufacturer: Timex

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters

Generic Name: Casual watch

BUY NOW

