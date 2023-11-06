By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Best Offers On Timex Watches For Women At Up To 57 % Off
Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival continues, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.
Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.
Best Offers On Timex Watches For Women At Up To 57 % Off
1. TIMEX Analog Blue Dial Women’s Watch-TWEL98SMU05
Rs 1,255 inclusive of all taxes
Product details
Case Diameter: 36.5 Millimetres
Band Colour: Silver
Band Material Type: Stainless Steel
Warranty Type: Limited
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Item Weight: 50 Grams
Country of Origin: India
About this item
3 Hands
Additional Information
Manufacturer: Timex Group India Limited, TIMEX GROUP INDIA LIMITED-PLOT NO 10, INDUSTRIAL AREA, KATHA, BHATOLI KALAN, -BADDI-173205, H.P, INDIA
Packer: TIMEX GROUP INDIA LIMITED-PLOT NO 10, INDUSTRIAL AREA, KATHA, BHATOLI KALAN-BADDI-173205, H.P, INDIA
Importer: TIMEX GROUP INDIA LIMITED-PLOT NO 10, INDUSTRIAL AREA, KATHA, BHATOLI KALAN,-BADDI-173205, H.P, INDIA
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 25.4 x 25.4 x 25.4 Centimeters
Generic Name: Casual Watch
2. TIMEX Analog Blue Dial Women’s Watch-TWEL11803
Rs 1,482 inclusive of all taxes
Product details
Case Diameter: 34 Millimetres
Band Colour: Blue
Band Material Type: Leather
Warranty Type: Manufacturer
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Item Weight: 100 Grams
Country of Origin: India
About this item
Dial Color: Blue, Case Shape: Round
Band Color: Blue,
Band Material: Leather
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Watch Display Type: Analog
Case Material: Brass
Case Diameter: 34 millimeters
Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters
1 year warranty
Additional Information
Manufacturer: Timex
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters
Generic Name: Watch
3. TIMEX Analog Women’s Watch (Dial Colored Strap)
Rs 2,956 inclusive of all taxes
Product details
Case Diameter: 35 Millimetres
Band Colour: Rose Gold
Band Material Type: Stainless Steel
Warranty Type: Manufacturer
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Item Weight: 50 Grams
About this item
Case Shape: Round
Dial Glass Material: Mineral
Case Material: Brass
Case Diameter: 35 millimeters
Band Material: Stainless Steel
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Watch Display Type: Analog
Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters
1 year manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects
Ideal for birthday, anniversary and wedding gift
Additional Information
Manufacturer: Timex
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters
Generic Name: Watch
Product details
Case Diameter: 34 Millimetres
Band Colour: Silver
Band Material Type: Stainless Steel
Warranty Type: Manufacturer
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Item Weight: 50 Grams
Country of Origin: India
About this item
Case Shape: Round
Dial Glass Material: Mineral
Case Material: Brass
Case Diameter: 34 millimeters
Band Material: Stainless Steel
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Watch Display Type: Analog
Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters
5 year manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects
Ideal for birthday, anniversary and wedding gift
Additional Information
Manufacturer: Timex
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters
Generic Name: Casual watch
5. TIMEX Analog Gold Dial Women’s Watch-TW000Q810
Rs 3,516 inclusive of all taxes
Product details
Case Diameter: 30 Millimetres
Band Colour: Rose Gold
Band Material Type: Stainless Steel
Warranty Type: Manufacturer
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Item Weight: 100 Grams
Country of Origin: India
About this item
Dial Color: Gold
Case Shape: Round
Band Color: Rose Gold
Band Material: Stainless Steel
Watch Movement Type: Quartz
Watch Display Type: Analog
Water Resistance Depth: 30 meters
1 year warranty
Ideal for birthday, anniversary and wedding gift
Additional Information
Manufacturer: Timex
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 35 x 15 Millimeters
Generic Name: Casual watch
