Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check Kickstarter Deals With 60% Off on Essential Kitchenware Items

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Explore the best possible Kickstarter deals on essential kitchenware items in the most anticipated sale of the year.

Now can be the right time to start grabbing offers on essential kitchen items with minimum discount of 60 per cent on top kitchen brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The most awaited Festival Sale of the year by Amazon will start on October 8, 2023. This can be the right opportunity to replace your old, worn-out kitchen essentials items with Kickstarter deals on essential kitchenware items displayed on Amazon Great Indian Festival. With early access for Amazon Prime members on October 7, 2023 buyers can have amazing shopping on the Amazon website. The items displayed in this Festival Sale are kitchenware products like gas burner stoves, cookware sets, glass jar containers, and many more. To make your purchase easy and quick, we have reviewed the best-selling kitchen essential kitchen appliances. The SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase.

Kickstarter Deals Offer 40% Off on Essential Kitchenware Items

Scroll down and upgrade your kitchenware products unveiled at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buy the new Amazon Brand Solimo Airtight Borosilicate Glass Container 350ml in a set of 3.

These containers are imported and are made up of 100% food-grade Borosilicate glass containers suitable for food storage.

The glass containers are leak-proof and have a thick silicon gasket fitted inside the lid.

The lid has inwards sliding air vents for easy release of vacuum making it convenient to open the lid without any worries of spillage.

The Solimo glass containers are easy to maintain and dishwasher-friendly.

Get flat 41 per cent off on Solimo Airtight Borosilicate Glass Container at Kickstarter Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The Solimo Oil Dispenser with Spout is made of silica glass, which makes it strong and long-lasting.

It has a stainless steel spout that allows for regulated pouring. It has a thoughtful design that allows for no-drip pouring.

The oil dispenser is dust-proof and leak-proof.

You can store Oil, wine, and other liquids can be stored and dispensed using this multipurpose pourer.

Out of the box Solimo offers four 500ml oil dispensers.

Get flat 40 per cent off on Solimo Oil Dispensers at Kickstarter Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Buy the Solimo Premium High-Carbon Stainless Steel Santoku Knife ideal for everyday use.

Blades are made of high-carbon stainless steel with sharp edges.

Santoku knives are great for slicing, mincing, and chopping vegetables and meat.

The triple-riveted handles in the Solimo knife provide a solid style and secure grip.

The blade is 7 inches long, and the handle is 4.8 inches long.

Get flat 42 per cent off on Solimo Premium High-Carbon Stainless Steel Santoku Knife at Kickstarter Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Hawkins 3 Litre Contura Black Pressure Cooker is ideal for 3 or 4 people to cook at home.

The hard anodised body and stainless steel lid of the cooker heat up quickly.

The Hawkins cooker does not react with food and maintains the nutritional value of the food.

The inside-fitting safety lid will not open until the pressure is reduced which ensures safety in the kitchen.

In the box with the cooker, you also get a cook-book, a guarantee card, and a rubber gasket.

Get an additional 6 per cent off on buying the Hawkins 3 Litre Contura Black Pressure Cooker at Kickstarter deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buy the new Butterfly Smart Glass 3 burner gas stove suitable for a small family.

The gas stove by Butterfly has a spill-proof design with toughened glass and is also wear-resistant.

The Butterfly 3 gas burner has excellent thermal efficiency and has designer brass burner knobs.

Inside the box, you get a packaged Gas stove, user manual, and warranty card with a manufacturer’s warranty for one year.

Because of toughened glass, the gas burner stove by Butterfly is easy to clean.

Get an additional 62 per cent off on buying the Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove at Kickstarter deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

