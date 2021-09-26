Bengaluru: Amazon India’s festive event sale ‘Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) 2021 will begin from October 4, 2021, the company said on Sunday. The e-commerce company has said that the Amazon GIF 2021 is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers, including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, offering their unique selection of products to customers across the country.Also Read - Amazon Bribery Allegations: Key Details You Need To Know

"Our top priority remains customer trust and the interest of our sellers, especially the lakhs of small sellers and the tens of thousands of local shop owners across India," the company said in a statement. It further added that the Amazon Great Indian Festival is likely to start and as always, Prime members will have an early access although no date has been mentioned till now.

The shopping festival will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

The festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, etc.

Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashback, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees. During the ‘Great Indian Festival (GIF) sale, customers will get to witness amazing deals, cashback, discounts on a range of products such as gadgets and electronics. Customers can grap better deals.

(With Inputs From IANS)