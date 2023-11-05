Home

Business

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals On Electric Chimneys For Kitchen With Up To 72% Discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals On Electric Chimneys For Kitchen With Up To 72% Discount

Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival continues, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Trending Now

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

You may like to read

Here We Have Top 4 Electric Chimneys For Kitchen With Up To 72% Discount

1. Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney With 7 Year Warranty On Motor, Single Baffle filter Italian Motor, 1000 m3/h -Black (6049 BLK 60 BF)

Rs 5,988 inclusive of all taxes

About This Item

60cm Pyramid-Shaped Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney in Black Finish to suit the décor’ of your modern kitchen. Suitable for 2-4 burner gas stoves/hobs.

Suction capacity of 1000 m3/h to whisk away traces of fumes or odours in seconds, making your kitchen fresh. Suitable for kitchen size >200 sqft & heavy frying/grilling.

Next Generation Stainless Steel Baffle Filter with Dynamic Airflow, works efficiently, easy to clean & lasts a long time.

LED light to effectively illuminate the hob or cooktop area, makes it easy on the eye as well as easing cooking for your family.

Push button controls that lets you select between three convenient speed and chimney light. Maximum noise: 58(db)

Housing & Fan made of Flame Retardant Plastic for utmost safety & low noised smooth movement. Packaging Content: Chimney & User Instruction Manual

BUY NOW

2. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with fliterless technology with motion sensor (Black 60cm)

Rs 10,990 inclusive of all taxes

About This Item

Filterless Technology: This Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney ensures a powerful suction capacity to keep your kitchen smoke-free.

Auto-clean technology: This kitchen hood is a self-cleaning appliance. This auto-clean kitchen chimney can be cleaned with a touch on the control panel.

Maximum Suction: It comes with a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr. that helps your kitchen stay fresh, low on maintenance, less noisy, and energy efficient. This makes it one of the ideal kitchen chimneys.

LED Lamps for Energy Efficiency: This filter-less kitchen chimney features LED lamps for energy efficiency. LED lamps provide high efficiency and ease while cooking. Lighting while cooking is no longer an issue.

Motion Sensor technology: By waving your hand, you can control the chimney. When your hands are messy, you can easily manage the motion sensor chimney with a simple touch or hand motions. Thanks to an innovative control panel and touch controls.

BUY NOW

3. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters, Black)

Rs 6,990 inclusive of all taxes

About This Item

Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor

Baffle Filter

Size: 60 cm

Suction capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product & 12 year on motor by Faber ; For installation: 1800-209-3484

Control Type: Push button

Noise: 59 dB

BUY NOW

4. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Rs 12,490 inclusive of all taxes

About This Item

Filterless technology ensures powerful suction capacity, it draws in the unhealthy smoke and oily fumes more efficiently and keeps your kitchen smoke free.

This kitchen chimney comes with motion sensing technology that enables easy operation by a simple wave of your hand.

Autoclean: It makes the use of a heating element to get rid of the sticky oil particles inside the kitchen chimney and collect it in the oil collector placed right below.

Warranty by Elica: Lifetime (15 years) on Motor and 2 years comprehensive if purchased after 1st March 2023

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Max noise(dB): 58 | Shape : Curved Glass | Type: Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

BUY NOW

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.