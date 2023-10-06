Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find Out Exciting Deals On TVs, Home Appliances With 75% Off

Home

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The e-commerce giant is showcasing a spectacular blend of irresistible deals capturing the essence of festive fever. With massive discounts on TVs and Appliances. SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7. This Amazon Indian Festival is bringing many deals and discounts on TVs and Appliances. Whether you are eyeing the latest smart TV, refrigerator or efficient home appliances, this festival is a treasure trove of savings. The massive sale will start in just two days and it will be the best time to stock up your place with all the essentials you need to buy. The discounted prices on these latest electronics and appliances ensure that upgrading your home technology is not just a desire but an affordable reality. Amazon India has teased a few offers through its Kickstart deals. In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the Redmi’s resolution of 4K ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz.

This TV is equipped with a fire stick and comes with dual band Wi-Fi connectivity including 3 HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set top box, blu-ray players and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

This TV is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, optical and ethernet.

This Redmi F series has a built-in Redmi voice remote with Alexa, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV and 12000+ apps from Fire TV Appstore with a 2GB RAM + 8GB Storage.

The ultra HD smart TV includes 24 Watts output with the dolby audio.

The TV has 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 1 year additional on panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase.

Check the high resolution of 4K ultra HD (3840×2160) with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz with Light Sensing.

The smart TV features include auto low latency mode with a Quad-core processor and dual-band Wi-Fi with storage of 2GB RAM + 16GB.

This Google TV provides a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the product provided by the brand from the date of purchase.

The Hisense TV offers Dolby atmos for remarkable sound quality with powerful 24 Watts output speakers.

The smart features include a hi engine, quantum dot colour, bezel-less floating display design, Dolby atmos for remarkable sound quality, etc.

Get an exchange offer up to Rs 2,540 on QLED Google TV.

Buy the fully automatic top-load washing machine by Samsung that comes at an affordable cost.

This Samsung washing machine has a 6.5 kg capacity which is extremely suitable for a family of 3 – 4 members.

The washing machine is rated 5 Star which is best in class efficiency and has a digital inverter for energy savings.

The 10 Wash Programs which includes quick wash, aqua preserve, eco tub clean, energy saving, etc. with an option list of drain, adjustable wash, and much more is perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively.

Samsung’s washing machine manufacturer offers a guarantee of up to 2 years on the product and 20 years on the digital inverter.

Get an exchange offer up to Rs 1,300 on Samsung’s fully automatic top-load washing machine.

Buy the Bosch 7Kg fully front automatic washing machine ideal for families with a 5 BEE star rating.

Upto 15 washing programs with a special feature of an anti-tangle function which keeps clothes free from tangles & damage.

The Bosch washing machine offers anti-vibration side panels which reduces noise & vibration to a bare minimum.

The inverter touch washing machine offers a guarantee up to 2 years on the product and 12 years on the motor from Bosch.

Get an exchange offer up to Rs 1,300 on Bosch fully automatic front-load washing machine.

Buy the Samsung’s semi-automatic top load washing machine is economical and uses low water and energy consumption.

This semi-automatic washing machine offers higher spin speed with 1300 RPM which helps in faster washing and drying.

With its high speed and efficiency the washing machine is perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively.

The semi-automatic washing machine is equipped with 4 wheels helping in easy mobility.

The Samsung washing machine includes a warranty up to 2 years and 5 Years on the motor.

Get an exchange offer up to Rs 1,300 on Samsung’s semi-automatic washing machine.

Buy Samsung’s 8 Kg top load washing machine is suitable for large families with a 5 energy star rating.

This fully automatic top-load washing machine offers higher spin speeds which helps in faster wash and drying, with its high speed and efficiency of 700 RPM, it’s perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively.

The washing machine offers 9 Wash Programs.

The special feature includes auto restart, rat protection, rust-proof body, tempered glass window, child lock, etc

Get 2 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 20 years on the digital inverter motor.

Get an exchange offer up to Rs 1,300, on Samsung’s eco-bubble technology washing machine.

Buy the Haier’s refrigerator of 190 litres capacity which is suitable for small households and the freezer’s 14 Ltr capacity including 176 Ltr fresh food capacity.

The special features of the Haier refrigerator include 1-hour icing technology, stabilizer-free operation, connect home inverter, and an anti-bacterial gasket base drawer.

With the Haier direct cool technology get ice within just an hour with 1 hour icing technology (HIT).

Get 1 year on the single-door refrigerator and 10 years on the compressor.

Get an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 on a Haier direct cool single-door refrigerator.

