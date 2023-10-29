Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Cutting-edge Kitchen Appliances From Best Brands At Best Prices

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival continues, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Here We Have Top 5 Kitchen Appliances At Great Prices:

1. Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker | 5 years warranty | Deep lid controls spillage|Induction based | Straight wall | Pressure Indicator | Gasket-release system | Silver

Rs 2,899 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Controlled Gasket-release System

Anti-bulge Induction Base

Mini Metallic safety Plug

Unique Lid

Package Contents: Prestige svachh combination pack consisting of 5L svachh aluminium pressure cooker – 1U, 3L svachh aluminium pressure cooker – 1U and 2L svachh aluminium pressure cooker body without lid – 1U. Warranty: 5-year manufacturer warranty.

Gas Stove & Induction Compatible

Durable Handles, Shape: Straight Wall

Colour: Silver, Material: Aluminium

BUY NOW

2. Prestige 2L+3L+5 L Popular Max outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker with polished finish | Deep lid controls spillage | Induction based | Straight wall |Pressure Indicator | Gasket-release system | Silver

Rs 2,699 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Virgin Aluminium – Made using superior quality virgin aluminium to ensur e enhanced safety.

Metallic Safety Plug – Releases excess steam when the pressure rises beyond safety level.

Pressure Indicator – Lets you know when it is safe to open the cooker.

Comfortable Handles – Ergonomically designed for easy handling. Dishwasher Safe – Yes

Gas and Induction Compatible – Cooks Both on Gas and Induction

BUY NOW

3. Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid, 3 Litres, Silver

Rs 699 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Ergonomically designed, made through food grade virgin aluminium for better hygiene and long life

Aesthetically designed handle, easy grip and stay cool handle, lock arrangement in handles ensure uni-directional rotation; Lighter and easy to handle; High safety standards; With Induction Bottom; Other Body and Design Features: Cylindrical; Lid Locking Mechanism: LID PUSH

Precisely designed weight set to regulate cooking steam pressure

Specially formulated food-grade rubber with longer life, does not impart colour, taste or odour to the food

Suitable for induction stove and LPG stove

Color: Silver, Material: Aluminium

Package Contents: 1-Piece Pressure Cooker (3 Litres) and User Manual with Warranty card

Warranty: 2 years on product

BUY NOW

4. Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Aluminium Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid Gas Stove Compatible 3 Litre Capacity for Healthy Cooking (Silver)

Rs 599 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Made from superior quality virgin aluminium; Gas Stovetop Compatible

Comes with four levels of safety; Strong, sturdy and durable

Ergonomic Bakelite handle for ease of use; Colour: Silver, Material: Aluminium

Package Contents: 1-Piece pressure cooker (3 litres); Warranty Information: 5 years on product3; Certification: ISI Certified

Control Method: Touch; Size Name: 3l; Operation Mode: Manual

For any product related issue contact brand customer support for faster resolution

BUY NOW

5. Vinod 18/8 Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker – 3 Litres/Sandwich Bottom, Induction and Gas Base/ISI and CE Certified – 2 Years Warranty (Silver)

Rs 2,099 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

UNMATCHED CRAFTSMANSHIP – Crafted with precision from AISI 304 18/8 stainless steel. Induction & gas stove compatible with a 6.5mm thick base for even heating. The ultimate blend of form and function. ADD TO CART now.

DESIGNED FOR PASSIONATE COOKS – Elevate your culinary prowess. Heat-resistant handle, contoured for your hand’s curve. A cooker that’s as comfortable as it is efficient. Unleash your inner chef.

NEXT-LEVEL SAFETY – Your peace of mind is paramount. Fusible safety valve and gasket release system for maximum safety. Let nothing stand in the way of your gastronomic creativity. Buy with confidence.

FLAVOR UNLEASHED – Food-grade silicone gasket, no color, taste, or odor interference. Your dishes shine through with original taste and aroma. Elevate your cooking experience to a new level.

CERTIFIED QUALITY – ISI and CE certifications. Your satisfaction is guaranteed. Elevate your cooking prowess and make a statement with quality that’s second to none. Be the culinary connoisseur.ality that’s second to none. Be the culinary connoisseur.

BUY NOW

