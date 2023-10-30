Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Skin Care Products To Spruce Up Your Overall Radiance

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival continues, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Here We Have Top 5 Skin Care Products At Great Prices:

1. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion For Face & Body, Normal To Dry Skin,500 Ml

Rs 1,294.02 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Non-greasy formula

Fragrance free and hypo-allergenic

Dermatologist recommended

Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Ceteareth-2, Cetearyl Alcohol, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Dimethicone, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Anisate, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Stearoxytrimethylsilane, Stearyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Acrylates/C1-3 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolyme Unisex

2. AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment

Rs 1,399 inclusive of all taxes.

Skin Type: All

Product Benefits: Brightening, Hyperpigmentation

Brand: Axis-Y

Item Form: Serum

Item Weight: 68 Grams

Skin Tone: All

Item Volume: 50 Millilitres

Number of Items: 1

Net Quantity: 50.0 millilitre

3. Forest Essentials Kumkumadi Night Cream | Designed for Younger Skin | Unisex Face Cream|30 g

Brand: Forest Essentials

Scent: Saffron, Olive, Sweet Almond

Item Form: Cream

Net Quantity: 30.0 gram

Number of Items: 1

Use for: Face

Skin Type: All

Special Ingredients: Almond Oil

Material Type: Free Chemical Free

Item Volume: 30

4. Bio-Oil Original Skincare Oil suitable for Stretch Marks | Scar Removal | Uneven Skin Tone | Vitamin E | All Skin Types | 200ml

About This Item

IMPROVES APPEARANCE OF STRETCH MARKS AND SCARS: Bio-Oil deeply nourishes skin to improve skin elasticity, reduces itching and improve the appearance of stretch marks caused due to pregnancy & weight fluctuations

SAFE FOR USE DURING PREGNANCY FOR WOMEN: Bio- Oil has a 30-year safety record, trusted by mothers worldwide. It is free from toxins, parabens, phtalates, preservatives etc. Suits all skin types, absorbs quickly and is non- sticky

CLINICALLY TESTED AND DERMATOLOGICALLY RECOMMENDED: Bio-Oil is clinically tested and dermatologically recommended for stretch marks globally. Won 419* Awards. #1 stretch marks oil in 25 countries

WHY BIO-OIL IS BETTER THAN CREAMS: Oils work better than stretch mark creams. Major content in creams is water, which evaporates when applied on skin. Oils are lipophilic, hence they get completely absorbed in our skin. Bio-Oil is formulated with unique PureCellin Tech that prevents moisture loss and enables quick absorption

PACKED WITH POWERFUL BLEND OF OILS: Chamomile Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Oil, Lavender Oil, Rosemary Oil, PureCellin Oil, which promote the formation of new collagen & skin renewal

HOW TO USE: It is recommended that Bio-Oil be applied twice daily for a minimum of three months. Start using from second trimester and continue till few months post delivery for best results

5. L’SENSA Moisturizer for Face | Moisturiser for Oily and Dry Skin | Advanced Formulation 2% Ceramide & 1% Hyaluronic Acid – Get Flawless & Glowing Skin | Lightweight Cream For Women & Men | Non Sticky | Fragrance Free | 50 G

Rs 299 inclusive of all taxes.

Use by: 31 AUG 2024

Lock-in Moisturizer: Our premium hydro-boost formula effectively locks in moisture, providing all-day hydration for your face. Specially designed for oily and dry skin types, offering a balanced solution for both. Can be used by women and men, making it a versatile addition to any skincare routine.

Ceramide Advantage: Our moisturizer’s 2% ceramide content not only hydrates but also fortifies your skin’s natural protective barrier. This helps in reducing moisture loss, combating environmental stressors, and leaving your skin with a supple and healthier appearance.

Hyaluronic Hydration Boost: Infused with the power of hyaluronic acid, our moisturizer delivers deep and revitalizing hydration. Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains water, visibly plumping and rejuvenating your skin, resulting in a smoother, more youthful complexion.

Lightweight Gel Formula: Our moisturizer features a refreshing gel texture that effortlessly glides onto your skin. This lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue, making it perfect for daily use and layering under makeup.

Balanced Hydration for Oily and Dry Skin: Whether you have oily or dry skin, our moisturizer is designed to provide the perfect balance of hydration. It regulates oil production in oily skin while deeply nourishing and soothing dry skin, promoting a harmonious complexion for all skin types.

Skin-Loving Ingredients: Our moisturizer is enriched with a carefully curated blend of skin-loving nutrients. From ceramides to hyaluronic acid, each ingredient is chosen to work in harmony, delivering optimal hydration, nourishment, and a radiant glow to your skin.

