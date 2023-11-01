Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Washing Machines At Unbelievable Prices For Your Laundry Needs

Top 5 Washing Machines At Unbelievable Prices For Your Laundry Needs by Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival continues, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Here We Present Top 5 Washing Machines At Unbelievable Prices:

1. Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine (WT75B3200RR/TL, Light Grey & Red Base, Air turbo drying)

Rs 12,980 inclusive of all taxes.

Eligible for Free Open Box Inspection

Semi-automatic top-loading washing machine; 7.5 kg capacity

Energy Rating: 5 Star

2 years on product, 5 years on motor

Capacity 7.5 kg: Suitable for families with 4 to 5 members

Special features: digital inverter technology, child lock, delay end, magic dispenser, eco tub clean, air turbo, big wheel

2. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.5 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

Rs 15,990 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Fully-automatic top load washing machine : Affordable with best wash quality and easy to use with Hard Water Wash

Capacity 7.5 kg : Suitable for 3 – 4 members per wash

Energy Rating : 5 Star – Best in class efficiency, Annual energy consumption of 360 Watts

Warranty : 2 Comprehensive Warranty, 5 years on motor

Dry Tap sensing : The machine intuitively detects and indicates if there is no water supply either through the tap or a filter blocked with foreign objects

Motor : 740 RPM ; Higher spin speed helps in faster drying

Wash Programs : 12 Wash Programs – Normal | Heavy | Delicayes | Whites | Stainwash | Eco Wash | Woolens | Bedsheets | Rinse + Dry | Dry | Wash Only | Aqua Store

3. LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T75SKMB1Z, Middle Black, TurboDrum | Smart Motion)

Rs 18,490 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Fully-automatic top load washing machine with TurboDrum: Affordable with great wash quality, Easy to use; has both washing and drying functions

Capacity 7.5 Kg: Suitable for large families

Energy Star rating: 5 Star best in class efficiency; Smart Inverter Technology for up to 36 % energy savings; Energy consumption – 0.0082* KWh/kg/cycle & Water Consumption: 14.47 L/Kg/Cycle (Please refer BEE label for more information)

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on motor (T&C)

700 RPM: Higher spin speeds helps in faster wash and drying

Wash Programs: 08 No. of Programs – Normal: for everyday laundry items made of cotton, linen, and durable synthetics | Gentle : for more fragile items, such as certain sweaters, athletic clothing, undergarments and lingerie, crocheted items | Quick Wash | Strong: for sturdy fabrics such as towels, jeans | Pre-wash+Normal: cold water cycle used for heavily soiled laundry | Aqua reserve: helps in cutting down water wastage | Rinse+: helps to remove any leftover detergent or dirt from your clothes | Tub Clean: keeping your wash drum clean

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction | Stainless Steel Drum | Punch + 3: creates water streams in vertical direction which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result

4. Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid)

Rs 10,490 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

Semi-automatic washing Machine: Economical, Low water and energy consumption, involves manual effort; Has both washing and drying functions

Capacity 7.5 kg : Suitable for large families

Energy Rating: 5 Star – Best in class efficiency, ensuring reduced electricity consumption

Warranty : 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor and 2 year Warranty on Entire Washing Machine

1440 RPM : Higher spin speed helps in better water extraction from the clothes during the spin cycle, resulting in faster drying

Wash Programs: 2 wash program – Strong, Regular | Panel – Water-protected rear control panel

Pulsator type & Body material – Storm force pulsator & Rust Proof Poly-Propylene Body material

5. Haier 7.5 kg Top Load Washing Machine (HWM75-H826S6_Starry Silver)

Rs 22,990 inclusive of all taxes.

About This Item

The transparent lids are lightweight and are designed to facilitate smooth and slow closure by preventing sudden drops

Equipped with a mesh cover at the base to hinder the entry of rats it is specially designed to avoid the damage of the product

For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens

Use when washing jeans of different sizes

The impeller removes dirt effectively by providing the perfect motion for your clothes

