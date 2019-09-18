New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, Amazon India, the Indian affiliate of American e-commerce giant Amazon, is back with its Great Indian Festival Sale 2019. This year, the theme of the festival, as per its teaser page, is ‘lowest prices of the year.’

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019, coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, which was announced last week.

The sale will start from September 29 and will end at midnight on October 4. However, Amazon Prime subscribers will have access to sale from September 28, 12 PM

It will include discounts and offers on smartphones, TVs, electronics and other products. There will be no-cost EMI and exchange offers on mobile phones. Amazon also says that the best-selling electronic items will be sold at very low prices

Among new products, launches from several top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, AmazonBasics, Fossil etc. are likely to take place. Also expected to be launched is OnePlus TV, while under ‘Amazon Specials’ launches, 15 new smartphones and accessories will be launched

According to the teaser, headphones and fitness trackers will be available for Rs 349 and Rs 749 onwards, respectively

There will be a 75% discount as well as no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 833 per month, on TVs and appliances. Amazon Echo and Fire TV Stick will be sold at discounts of 45% and Rs 1,200 respectively. The new Kindle, meanwhile, will be sold at Rs 1,750

Amazon, which is headquartered in Seattle, is one of the ‘Big Four’ technology along with Google, Apple and Facebook. Recently, it opened its fourth facility in Hyderabad, its fourth campus in the city and its largest global campus.