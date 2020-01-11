New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Sale is back with the e-commerce giant announcing the dates for the next edition of the same. The Sale, which will be Amazon’s first Great Indian Sale of the new year as well as of a new decade, will go live on January 19 and run till January 22.

Like always, the sale will be available early to Amazon Prime subscribers who can have access to it from 12 PM on January 18 itself.

During the sale, buyers will get discounts on smartphones, consumer electronics like TV, headphones, fashion products etc. In order to make it even more convenient for buyers, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI), offering a 50% discount for all purchases made using its credit cards. Besides this, other easy purchase options like no-cost EMI from Bajaj FinServ as well as EMI on major debit cards.

According to the sale’s web page, which is already live on the desktop website, buyers can look forward to the ‘latest and top-selling smartphones,’ which will be available at a discount of up to 40%. Exchange discounts of up to Rs 16,000 are also available on a smartphone’s purchase.

Mobile accessories, meanwhile, will start at Rs 69.

Buyers will get up to 60% off in the electronics category, which includes laptops, headphones, cameras, smartwatches etc. One can avail up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 10,000 off on laptops and cameras respectively. Headphones and speakers are available at Rs 299 onwards.

On its own products, Amazon will offer discounts of up to 45%. Buyers will get up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,200 off on FireTV Sticks and Kindle e-readers respectively. 45% off is available on Echo and Alexa-enabled devices and 50% on Alexa smart home devices.