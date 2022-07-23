Amazon India jobs: Even as fear of a possible recession had us all worried, Amazon stepped up its hiring in India for ‘Project Kuiper’ – a fast and cheaper internet service which will soon be launched. The company has posted several job openings for Project Kuiper in the country. One job posting in Bengaluru seeks to hire a manager to “execute and handle the project’s licensing strategy in India and Asia-Pacific”. The other job opening is for Business Strategy Lead, Country Development, Project Kuiper in Haryana (Gurugram).Also Read - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Amazing Offers on Phones, Laptops and Home Appliances - Watch Video

Amazon said that the “Kuiper Country Development team is focused on launching and operating the Kuiper service across the globe”. “A successful candidate will be both entrepreneurial and highly analytical, able to work extremely effectively in a matrix organization and adept at understanding how businesses work in India and how to create innovative, cutting edge solutions for our customers,” Amazon said.

Project Kuiper: Check Amazon India job listings

Business Development Strategy Lead – Gurgaon

The role will require to develop GTM and operational plans for India in alignment with Amazon’s strategy for the region -Partner with legal, tax and regulatory to engage in local and regional regulatory efforts -Lead business development efforts for India partnerships and operations in alignment with Amazon’s strategy for the region -Analyze and recommend approaches for service. Deliver comprehensive, written strategy documents considering different types of data and inputs across a broad range of stakeholders · Prepare a detailed business case for justification of new opportunities. Once operational, meet business goals, performance objectives and deliver a fantastic customer experience

Qualifications

The qualification for this role include five years of leadership experience as a general manager, or head of business development or strategy.

Also, it includes five years responsibility in managing business metrics or a strategic function, such as managing a P&L, revenue targets and/or customer satisfaction/loyalty.

The qualifications also require over seven years of experience in consumer telecommunications (pay TV, phone or internet) or satellite services in India.

Manager role in Bengaluru

Amazon also announced job vacancy for managerial role in Bengaluru. The qualified person for this job should be able to “execute and handle the project’s licensing strategy in India and Asia-Pacific”.

What is Project Kuiper

Project Kuiper is an initiative to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world.

Project Kuiper: Amazon job application

Those who are interested in applying for jobs at the Amazon India for Project Kuiper can also send their resumes/CVs and cover letters on email – kuiperjobs@amazon.com.

“If you are interested in opportunities on this team, but don’t see a position aligned with your expertise, please contact us at the following email, and we will notify you as relevant opportunities become available – kuiperjobs@amazon.com,” Amazon said in an announcement.