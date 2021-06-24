Bengaluru: In a bid to help sellers bounce back from the economic disruptions caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon India has announced to host Amazon Small Business Days (SBD) starting from the midnight of July 2. The three-day online sale will continue until 11:59 p.m. on July 4. Also Read - Super Dancer 4 Viral Video: Neetu Kapoor Tears up Remembering Rishi Kapoor After Kids' Performance

The sales event helps generate demand for the differentiated selection of products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops, said a company statement. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 24, 2021: Check Revised Gold Price In Your City

During the event, customers will have the opportunity to discover and purchase as well as enjoy deals and offers on products across categories, including immunity boosters, monsoon essentials, at-home fitness supplies and regional handicrafts, among others. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Reports 1st Death From Delta Plus Variant of Covid-19: Report

“As India tries to get back on track post the impact of the Covid second wave, we are prioritising our efforts to help small businesses bounce back from the economic disruptions. Towards this, we are hosting Amazon Small Business Days, to help generate customer demand for offerings from small sellers on the Amazon India marketplace, thus helping them to get their business back on track,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India.

“Customers will be able to discover thousands of unique products from local shops, women entrepreneurs, startups, emerging brands, artisans and weavers, at great value, making their shopping experience enjoyable,” Bhasin added.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, noted that MSMEs are the backbone of the economy, contributing to nearly 30 per cent of the country’s GDP and half of its exports.

“It is important to accelerate the growth of MSMEs, especially after the disruptions caused by Covid-19 and I congratulate Amazon for hosting the Small Business Days to help generate customer demand for their products and revive the livelihoods of lakhs of MSMEs in the country,” the minister said.

(This is an IANS Story. Except for Headline, India.com has not Edited the Text)