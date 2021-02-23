New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Mahindra Electric to add more electric vehicles (EVs) to its delivery fleet in the country. Notably, Amazon India had in 2000 announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles would include 10,000 EVs by 2025 – these would be over and above the global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030 under the company’s Climate Pledge. Issuing a statement, Amazon India said that the partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India’s progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals. Also Read - Amazon 'Apple Days' Sales Offer Deals on iPhone 12 Mini, Others | Details Here

Amazon India also added thatit has deployed nearly 100 Mahindra Treo Zor three-wheelers in seven cities in the country as part of its broader goal. nThe Mahindra Treo Zor vehicles have been deployed in seven cities so far, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow.

"The partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step, which reaffirms India's significant progress in the e-mobility industry and highlights the role of auto makers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals," Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

“We are confident that the government’s efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps taken towards setting up of infrastructure backed by policy measures will help more companies adopt e-mobility,” he added.

The Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and provides an advanced Lithium-ion Battery and ease of charging, making it easy for delivery partners to charge the vehicles in various locations.

“The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become a sustainability leader in the industry. We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles,” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said.

Mahindra Treo Zor has been designed and developed in India and offers best-in-industry performance and the longest-in-industry wheelbase offers a very safe and stable ride.

“We are proud to partner with Amazon in deploying Mahindra Treo Zor EV in their delivery partners’ fleet. We believe, this will redefine India’s logistics and last-mile delivery needs and at the same time help Mahindra and Amazon to achieve our sustainability goals,” said Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

In September 2019, Amazon became the first signatory of the Climate Pledge, which states that the company will be net zero carbon by 2040 across its businesses – a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. By joining ‘The Climate Pledge’ and agreeing to decarbonize on a faster time horizon, signatories will play a critical role in stimulating investment in the development of low-carbon products and services that will be required to help companies meet the pledge.