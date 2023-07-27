Home

Amazon Launches First-Ever Floating Store On Srinagar’s Dal Lake

Murtaza Khan Kashi, owner of houseboat Selec Town, will deliver packages every day to customers at the doorstep of their houseboats as part of the onboarding.

Srinagar/New Delhi: Amazon India on Thursday announced its first-ever floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, as part of its last-mile delivery programme “I Have Space”.

“We have onboarded the first ever floating ‘I Have Space’ Store on the Dal Lake, Srinagar. With this store we will further expand our delivery network while enabling small businesses to earn additional income,” Amazon India wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Great source for additional income

“I saw this (‘I Have Space’ program) as the right fit for me to utilise my free time and use my shikara to deliver packages to Amazon customers to supplement my regular income,” Kashi was quoted as saying by Amazon.

Talking about his experience since partnering with Amazon India, Murtaza said: “While I have a houseboat as my primary business, it only brings in seasonal income with the inflow of tourists in Srinagar. However, the cost of managing the houseboat is very high, which has made it very difficult for our family. In order to address the increasing expenses, I began looking for additional income opportunities.”

Since starting operations in the first week of June, Murtaza has become the source of reliable deliveries for customers residing in and around Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake, Amazon India said.

Empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, strengthening delivery network

Amazon Logistics, India, Director Karuna Shankar Pande said this will provide faster and reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar, opportunities for small businesses and strengthen Amazon’s delivery network.

“We are thrilled to onboard India’s first floating ‘I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake, Srinagar. This will enable us to provide customers across Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake with reliable, efficient, and fast deliveries,” Pande said.

Launched in 2015, the ‘I Have Space’ programme has 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities in India. It partners with local stores and small businesses for delivering products within a 2 to 4 kilometres radius.

The Great Indian Freedom Festival

Meanwhile, for avid shoppers, here’s more good news on the horizon from Amazon, as the e-commerce giant’s annual Great Indian Freedom Festival sale will kick off from August 5 to August 9, offering massive discounts on your favourite gadgets, groceries, fashion, and more.

The Great Indian Freedom Festival officially kicks off on the 5th of August and ends on the 9th of August 2023. There are mega savings on offer for everyone and Prime members get an exclusive 12 hours of early access to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

