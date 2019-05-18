Bengaluru: People in India can now use Amazon to book their domestic flights in addition to shopping, money transfers, utility bill payments, mobile recharges — all through one single app, the e-commerce giant announced on Saturday.

Amazon has partnered with online travel and leisure activities platform Cleartrip to launch the service. “We are excited to partner with Cleartrip and share their passion of creating best in class travel experiences,” Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Amazon Pay, said in a statement.

Amazon said it would not levy any additional charges in case customers cancel the ticket. They would only have to pay the airline cancellation penalty, the company said.

Customers can find the flights icon on the Amazon Pay page in the Amazon mobile app and on the website.

“We’re delighted to add domestic flight bookings enabling customers to do more with their Amazon app and for prime members to get more value from their membership,” Plasticwala added.