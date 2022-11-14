Amazon Plans Mass Layoffs, Might Sack Over 10,000 Employees Starting This Week: Report

Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as early this week.

Mass Layoffs at Amazon

Amazon Layoff News: If nothing less, the last few weeks have been a little chaotic for folks working in the technology sector. Last week, in one of the biggest layoffs ever, Meta fired over 11,000 employees across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp and has also frozen hiring until next year. Now, according to a New York Times report, the e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as early this week.

As per the report, the job cuts will focus on Amazon’s devices unit. The unit houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources. However, it is important to note that the report adds that the total number of layoffs remains fluid.

As of December 31 last year, Amazon had more than 1.6 million full-time and part-time employees and had recently said it would freeze hiring to corporate workforce for the next few months.

The news comes just weeks after Amazon warned of a slowdown in growth for the busy holiday season when it generates the highest sales, saying consumers and businesses had less money to spend due to rising prices.

Twitter Fires Entire Marketing Team In India

Twitter, earlier this month, sacked the entire marketing and communication department in India. The staff of other departments of Twitter in India have also become victims of layoffs announced by the social media giant earlier in the day.

“Layoff has started. Some of my colleagues have received an email notification regarding this,” news agency PTI quoted a Twitter India employee saying on condition of anonymity.