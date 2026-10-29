Amazon layoff: E-commerce giant slashes 250 more jobs, days after 1,000 job cuts, what it means for Indian employees

Amazon layoff: The latest layoffs come as the e-commerce giant increases its investment in AI. Here's what it could mean for Indian employees.

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Amazon layoff: E-commerce giant slashes 250 more jobs, days after 1,000 job cuts, what it means for Indian employees | image: X

Amazon Layoffs: Wednesday came as bad news for 250 employees after they received early-morning emails from Amazon informing them that they were being terminated. The job cuts are in the devices unit, which looks after products like Kindle e-readers and Echo smart speakers. The company has fired primarily software development employees. Amazon sent early-morning emails and text messages to affected employees, in which VP Cherie Robinson stated that the company had carried out “a thorough review of our structure” and needed to cut jobs.

It is to be noted that early morning emails are not uncommon during the layoff process. Earlier, tech giants like Meta and Oracle have also notified affected employees through morning emails.

In a statement, the American tech giant said, “We’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles.” However, the e-commerce giant didn’t reveal how many roles were impacted. The report mentions that the company laid off 250 workers.

Why Is Amazon Cutting More Jobs?

The company’s spokesperson stated that the layoffs will help Amazon “operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap.” Before taking the decision, Amazon published a September memo from its engineering leadership on the role of developers in AI era.

“We all need to embrace this change and take the time to learn, or we risk being left behind,” the memo read.

The layoff came at the time when the company introduced five new Alexa-enabled devices. The devices include the Echo Show 16 smart display, Echo Time bedside clock and an Alexa Photo Frame. These devices were developed by the unit where the layoffs happened.

What Does This Mean For Indian Tech Employees?