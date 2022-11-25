Amazon Denies Layoffs in India, Says Some Left Firm Under ‘Voluntary Disengagement Program’

Amazon told the Labour Ministry that some of the resignations were part Voluntary Separation Policy and no undue pressure is being put on employees.

Earlier, the Union Labour Ministry had summoned Amazon for a hearing regarding the company’s Voluntary Separation Program plan sent out to Indian employees.

Amazon Layoff Latest News: When asked about job cuts in India, tech giant Amazon on Friday denied layoffs and said it has not sacked any employee, but some have left the company under 'Voluntary Disengagement Program'. Amazon told the Labour Ministry that the resignations under the Voluntary Separation Policy are voluntary and no undue pressure is being put on employees.

Notably, the hearing of the ministry was attended by the company’s representatives but the NITES employee association, which represents the employees, could not attend the meeting and requested a postponement.

As per a report by Business Today, the Labour Ministry would reconvene the meeting in two to three weeks’ time.

Recently, Amazon had announced that it would reduce its workforce by 10,000 employees globally and then the company started sending plans about the Voluntary Separation Program to some of its employees in India.

As part of the Voluntary Separation Program plan, the Indian employees were asked to resign voluntarily in lieu of certain monetary benefits.

In a statement, the company said, “This communication is to inform you that Amazon is implementing a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) which is temporarily available to eligible employees within Amazon’s AET organization. Pursuant to the VSP eligible employees will have the opportunity to resign voluntarily from employment in exchange for the VSP benefits described below.”