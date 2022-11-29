Amazon To Sack Hundreds In India, Wind Down Parts Of Operations In Country

Globally, Amazon plans to cut about 10,000 jobs, its largest ever headcount reduction. It has projected the smallest revenue increase ever for its holiday quarter, and the comapny had put in place a hiring freeze on some corporate roles and shut down several experimental and smaller programs.

Amazon Layoff: US giant Amazon has decided to shut down a portion of its operations in India, according to a Bloomberg report. According to a person familiar with the situation, the exits will result in only a few hundred layoffs from a workforce of thousands, leaving Amazon dependent on its core offerings, such as online retail in the country.

The pullback in India demonstrates Amazon’s difficulties in one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets, where it is competing with homegrown conglomerates Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group as well as Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart and is subject to regulatory pressure.

Earlier, the company said that it is ending meal deliveries and a service that delivered packaged consumer goods in bulk to small businesses’ doorsteps. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy is reducing expenses and jobs around the world amid slowing growth in several areas of Amazon’s business.

Though the company has invested billion of dollars from grocery delivery to payments in India for decades, the company has failed to achieve the sort of dominance it enjoys in US market.

A person who requested anonymity also stated that several beta-testing projects are also likely to be put on hold. Amazon has also announced that its Amazon Academy learning platform, which offers online test prep resources for students competing to enter India’s medical and engineering schools, will shut down in the coming months.

Amazon Global Layoff

Amazon launched Amazon Food, the meal delivery service it’s now shuttering, in India in 2020. It offers food from restaurants and other providers serving everything from paratha, stuffed bread to McDonald’s burgers and fries. However, Amazon’s business-customer unit will continue to provide small retailers and bulk buyers with goods such as groceries and medical supplies but will no longer offer door delivery of packaged consumer goods.

“We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We remain committed to India and will continue to invest across those areas where we can bring value to our customers.”