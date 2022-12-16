After Layoffs, Amazon Now Delays Joining Date Of Freshers Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts

Notably, Amazon declined to disclose precisely how many of its graduate hires would be affected.

San Francisco: Days after announcing that it will lay off over 20,000 employees in the coming days to cut costs, Amazon has delayed the joining dates for some university graduates who were set to join the company in May. This has been done as part of cost-cutting efforts, news agency IANS reported.

Amazon in a statement said the students would not be able to join until the end of 2023.

In an email seen by the Financial Times, a one-off payment of $13,000 has been offered to those affected, regardless of whether or not they decide to still join the company.

In light of the challenging economic conditions, we’re delaying the start dates for some of our college hires by up to six months,” Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser was quoted as saying.

“We’re offering assistance to help address any financial impact. Amazon remains committed to university recruiting and our internship program as important pathways to find the next generation of leaders and builders,” he added.

Recently, Amazon announced that it will lay off over 20,000 employees in the coming days to cut costs. Last month, the tech giant laid off about 10,000 employees or 3 per cent of its workforce.

The massive job cuts had hit several divisions, especially the Alexa virtual assistant business and the Luna cloud gaming unit, and corporate employees were being informed about being let go, reports CNBC. Amazon employed more than 1.5 million workers (as of September).