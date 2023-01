Amazon To Sack Over 18,000 Employees, Several Teams To Be Impacted, Says CEO

If reports are to be believed, this could be one of the largest firings done by any e-commerce giant yet.

Delhi: Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce giants is planning to sack more than 17,000 employees, reported the Wall Street Journal. This mean, that it will cut 70 per cent more jobs than it was planned earlier. Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon’s corporate ranks, according to the WSJ report. Layoff season has fallen pretty hard on the firm as the fear of firing was already looming large. The Seattle-based company began laying off staff in its devices division in November, with a source telling Reuters at the time that Amazon was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Read CEO Andy Jassy’s full statement on job cuts

As I shared back in November, as part of our annual planning process for 2023, leaders across the company have been working with their teams and looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. This year’s review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we’ve hired rapidly over the last several years. In November, we communicated the hard decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization. I also shared that we weren’t done with our annual planning process and that I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023.

Today, I wanted to share the outcome of these further reviews, which is the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles. Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations.

S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted. We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18.

Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so. These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I’m also optimistic that we’ll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we’re not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles. Companies that last a long time go through different phases. They’re not in heavy people expansion mode every year. We often talk about our leadership principle Invent and Simplify in the context of creating new products and features. There will continue to be plenty of this across all of the businesses we’re pursuing. But, we sometimes overlook the importance of the critical invention, problem-solving, and simplification that go into figuring out what matters most to customers (and the business), adjusting where we spend our resources and time, and finding a way to do more for customers at a lower cost (passing on savings to customers in the process). Both of these types of Invent and Simplify really matter.

To those impacted by these reductions, I want you to know how grateful I am for your contributions to Amazon, and the work you have done on behalf of customers. You have made a meaningful difference in a lot of customers’ lives. To those who will continue on the journey with us, I look forward to partnering with you to keep making life better and easier for customers every day and relentlessly inventing to do so.

CEO Andy Jassy did tell workers that there would be “more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments” in 2023, but the company’s been very vague about how many positions are being affected, reported The Verge.

It further stated that, if the report of Amazon job cuts is true, then it could turn out to be one of the largest layoffs any e-commerce giant has made yet.

Layoff season seems to hang heavy on multiple big firms as new names continue to join the ranks. Earlier, cloud based software firm Salesforce also announced that it plans to fire 10 per cent of its workforce, while Vimeo to sack 11 per cent. Meta had also announced that it was laying off about 11,000 employees.