Home

Business

Amazon Announces Fresh Round Of Layoffs In AWS And HR Departments

Amazon Announces Fresh Round Of Layoffs In AWS And HR Departments

Amazon announced fresh round of layoffs where employees from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and human resources departments.

Amazon layoffs: The impacted employees were notified by CEO Adam Selipsky and Human Resources Head Beth Galetti. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Amazon announced fresh round of layoffs where employees from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and human resources departments are getting axed. The job cuts at AWS will be affected globally staring in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica.

The impacted employees were notified by CEO Adam Selipsky and Human Resources Head Beth Galetti. “It is a tough day across our organisation. Difficult decision to eliminate some roles across Amazon globally, including within AWS, and the conversations with impacted AWS employees started today, with notification messages sent to all impacted employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica,” AWS chief Adam Selipsky said in an internal memo, according to a report by CNBC.

You may like to read

In March, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced additional 9,000 job cuts in its third round of layoffs. The company had earlier laid off 18,000 employees in November and January.

Here’s the internal memo from AWS chief Adam Selipsky:

AWS team,

As you know, we recently made the difficult decision to eliminate some roles across Amazon globally, including within AWS. I wanted to let you know that conversations with impacted AWS employees started today, with notification messages sent to all impacted employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica. In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees.

It is a tough day across our organisation. I fully realise the impact on every person and family who is affected. We are working hard to treat everyone impacted with respect, and to provide a number of resources and touchpoints to aid in this transition. This also includes packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

To those to whom we are saying goodbye today, thank you for everything you have done for this business and our customers. I am truly grateful. To all AWS builders, thank you for your compassion and empathy for your colleagues.

Both the size of our business and the size of our team have grown significantly over recent years, driven by customer demand for the cloud and for the unique value AWS provides. This growth has come quickly as we’ve moved as fast as we could to build what customers have needed. Given this rapid growth, as well as the overall business and macroeconomic climate, it is critical that we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities—those things that matter most to customers and that will move the needle for our business. In many cases this means team members are shifting the projects, initiatives or teams on which they work; however, in other cases it has resulted in these role eliminations.

The fundamentals and the outlook for our business are strong, and we are very confident in our long-term prospects. We are the leading cloud provider by a wide range of benchmarks, from our feature set to our security capabilities to our operational performance. We are focused on continuing to innovate in the areas that matter most to our customers as we help them minimise expense, innovate rapidly, and transform their organisations.

I am optimistic about the future. We will tackle our opportunities and our challenges, and continue to change the world.

Thank you,

Adam

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

Amazon has closed its health-focused Halo division and discontinued Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices which are no longer available on its website. The company has also laid off employees from the Halo team. The company said in a blog post late on Wednesday that beginning on August 1, Amazon Halo devices, and the Amazon Halo app, will no longer function.

“We recently made the very difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023. We notified impacted employees in the US and Canada today. In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees,” Amazon said.

For employees who are impacted by this decision, Amazon is providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support. In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund purchases made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands.

“In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees will be refunded to your original payment method. If you have a paid subscription, as of today you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. You do not need to take any additional steps,” the e-commerce giant said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.