Home

Business

Amazon Layoffs: 500 Employees In India Face Job Cuts

Amazon Layoffs: 500 Employees In India Face Job Cuts

Employees from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) verticals were affected by the latest job cuts.

The fresh round of lay offs is part of the broader job cut plan announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in March where he said around 9,000 employees are likely to be affected. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Amazon India have announced a fresh round of lay offs of around 500 employees across different departments as part of the cross-cutting measure. Employees from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) verticals were affected by the latest job cuts.

This fresh round of lay offs is part of the broader job cut plan announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in March where around 9,000 employees are likely to be affected.

You may like to read

Amazon had already laid off 18,000 employees worldwide as mass firings at top tech companies continue worldwide.

Amazon has scaled back or shut down entire services like its virtual primary care offering for employers.

In a memo to employees on March 20, CEO Andy Jassy said it was a “difficult decision” taken for the long-term benefit of the company. These layoffs come over and above the 18,000 roles that were eliminated just a few months ago.

Jassy said, “Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we have made them so people had the information as soon as possible.”

“Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” Jassy said.

In March, Amazon announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

In a memo, Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan (“OP2”) this past week. “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks – mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.”

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as “we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.