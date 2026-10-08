Amazon Layoffs: Fresh round of job cuts hits India as ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale begins

"We've ​adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure ​will better enable us to deliver on our priorities," a spokesperson said in ‌an ⁠emailed statement to Reuters.

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New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has carried out a fresh round of layoffs affecting employees in India and other countries. According to the reports, this workforce reduction, impacting less than 1,000 employees, is part of CEO Andy Jassy’s larger plan to cut costs and reduce corporate bureaucracy. It coincides with one of Amazon’s biggest sales, which it calls the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

An Amazon spokesperson told Hindustan Times that the company cut “a small number” of roles on Tuesday, mainly in its Stores business. “We’re always looking at our team structures to ensure we’re best set up to move fast as we innovate for customers,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities. As part of these changes, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we’re committed to supporting affected employees through their transition.”

The Stores unit oversees the main e-commerce website.

E-Commerce Giant Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs

Amazon let go fewer than 1,000 white-collar workers, a person familiar with the matter said. Business Insider earlier reported the layoffs. “We’ve ​adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure ​will better enable us to deliver on our priorities,” a spokesperson said in ‌an ⁠emailed statement to Reuters.

The internal Slack channel suggested a number of divisions within Stores were involved, including customer service and selling partner services, and possibly other units across Amazon. Employees in the US, India and the UK ​were among those ​getting pink ⁠slips.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, said in a Fox News interview aired Wednesday, ​that continued job cuts have been necessary because the ​company overhired ⁠during the pandemic. “People were staying home and they were ordering, and it was an incredible, stressful period for us, by the way,” he ⁠said when ​asked about the 30,000 jobs lost in ​the previous round.

“The whole team worked extremely hard and did so much, but we ​really grew our head count.”

Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has started today. During the sale, shoppers can expect a wide range of offers on smartphones, electronics, TVs, appliances, fashion, beauty products, home and kitchen essentials, and everyday-use products.

It is important to note that the Amazon’s festive sale will also feature special offers for SBI customers. Customers will be able to avail themselves of up to 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using SBI credit and debit cards, as well as on EMI transactions.

In addition, some categories are expected to offer no-cost EMI and exchange offers, helping customers reduce their overall spending when purchasing expensive products.

Here are some of the key details: