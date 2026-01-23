Home

Amazon Layoffs Update: Company plans for another round of job cut from THIS date, thousands of corporate roles likely to be slashed

Amazon plans fresh corporate layoffs next week, targeting thousands of roles as it streamlines operations, cuts bureaucracy, and adapts to slower growth amid broader tech industry job reductions worldwide workforce.

Amazon.com Inc. employees can expect another wave of layoffs starting next week as the e-commerce behemoth has reportedly started planning for additional cuts that could impact thousands of corporate staffers.

Amazon is planning to slash another 10,000 to 30,000 white-collar jobs as early as next week, Bloomberg reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter. If realized, the layoffs will bring Amazon’s total number of corporate headcount reductions to about 30,000, after the company announced 18,000 job cuts back in October last year.

Amazon second wave layoffs to start next week

Amazon.com Inc.’s impending second wave of layoffs could commence as soon as Tuesday, January 27, according to several individuals briefed on the plans. These additional layoffs will likely mirror those from October 2025 when Amazon announced its intention to reduce corporate positions by approximately 14,000 individuals.

The job cuts are reportedly expected to impact several teams across Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail division, Prime Video, People Experience and Technology (HR), among others.

Amazon’s headcount reduction plan reportedly includes up to 30,000 roles.

It was previously reported that Amazon could cut as many as 10,000 jobs in this round. However, one of the sources told Bloomberg that the total number of jobs Amazon plans to cut could reach about 30,000.

Although Amazon.com Inc. employs several hundred thousand corporate employees, the layoffs will only constitute a small fraction of the e-commerce giant’s total workforce of about 1.5 million employees.

Amazon layoffs are not a result of AI, CEO says

Executives have previously attributed mass layoffs within Amazon to labor being replaced by AI tools and generative AI, which have made teams more efficient, thus requiring less headcount.

However, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently said that there is “no direct connection” between AI and the layoffs sweeping through the tech industry. Instead, Jassy framed Amazon’s layoffs as part of an organizational restructuring effort, aiming to flatten the company and make it more agile by reducing bureaucracy.

CEO Andy Jassy also denied that Amazon is slashing jobs due to cost pressures.

What’s next for Amazon?

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the story when reached by The Register. Amazon is yet to officially confirm the date when it will announce layoffs and the total number of employees that will be impacted.

However, internal documents viewed by Bloomberg show that Amazon will notify thousands of employees that they’re being laid off in the coming days if next week.

