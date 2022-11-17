Amazon Layoffs: Software Engineers Fired, Many Employees Asked To Find ‘Another Role Within 2 Months’

Amazon announced mass layoffs and began the process of cutting jobs across the company.

Amazon layoffs: Many employees of Amazon have reportedly been asked to find another role inside the company within two months or accept severance.

Amazon Layoffs: Amazon announced mass layoffs and began the process of cutting jobs across the company. Many employees of Amazon have reportedly been asked to find another role inside the company within two months or accept severance. “After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required,” hardware chief Dave Limp wrote in a memo to workers.

Amazon layoffs – Which teams are affected

Dave Limp said Amazonians from the devices and services organisation have been impacted by the mass layoffs. “It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result,” Limp said the company notified impacted employees and will continue to work closely with each individual to provide support, including assisting in finding new roles.

Amazon employees react on LinkedIn

Brian Caffarello, an employee of Amazon who was impacted by the layoffs, took to LinkedIn and shared details on being a part of the company’s job cuts.

Brief: Many employees of Amazon were laid off by the company.