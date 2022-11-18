Amazon Layoffs To Continue Across Teams Till 2023, Says CEO Andy Jassy. Read Full Statement Here

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed that the layoffs in the company will continue across teams till 2023.

Amazon layoffs: A day after Amazon announced layoffs, CEO Andy Jassy made his first remarks on job cuts. Jassy’s remarks comes as there were widespread reports of Amazing laying off 10,000 workforce. In a statement, Andy Jassy said Amazon job cuts will continue till 2023 and the leaders across the company are working with their teams to analyse the long-term health of the businesses. On Thursday, Amazon said employees of few departments were let off as part of job cuts across the company. Several employees of Amazon were reportedly asked to find another role inside the company within two months or accept severance.

What Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Said – Full Statement Here

Leaders across the company are working with their teams and looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This year’s review is more difficult due to the fact that the economy remains in a challenging spot and we have hired rapidly the last several years.

People, Experience and Technology” organization, which includes recruiters and human resources professionals, were offered voluntary buyouts.

Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023.

We haven’t concluded yet exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organizations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down. And, as has been the case this week, we will prioritize communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements.