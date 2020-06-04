New Delhi: Amazon.com may soon acquire a stake worth $ 2 billion in Bharti Airtel as the former is in early-stage talks with the telecom company, a report by Reuters said. Also Read - 'The N-Word': Amazon Removes Racist Messages From Apple AirPods' Listings On UK Website

The report further stated that the talks between both the companies are at an early stage and the deal terms may change. It is also likely that an agreement may not be reached altogther.

"The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5 per cent stake based on the current market value of Bharti, which is India's third-largest telecoms company with more than 30 crore subscribers," Reuters reported.

Earlier, US private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. had bought a 2.32 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for Rs 11,367 crore.