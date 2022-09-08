New Delhi: After former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash, India asked e-commerce giant Amazon to stop selling devices designed to disable car seatbelt alarms. Citing potential safety risks, transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the metal clips available on Amazon are inserted in seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm that typically keeps pinging when seatbelts are not in use while a car is being driven.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Would Have Survived With Just Scratch Marks After Such An Accident If . . . What Does Forensic Report Say?

“People buy clips from Amazon to evade wearing seatbelts. We have sent a notice to Amazon to stop (selling these),” he said while speaking exclusively to news agency Reuters. This comes after reports claimed that Mistry wasn’t wearing a seat belt when he met a mishap while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The incident has reignited the road safety debate in the world’s fourth-largest car market. Also Read - As a Responsible Brand...: Mercedes-Benz Issues Statement on Cyrus Mistry's Car Crash; Read Here

For the unversed, Amazon’s India website had several listings for small metal clips described as products that can ‘eliminate’ seatbelt alarms across car variants and models. The devices were priced at Rs 249.

NOT WEARING SEAT BELT ON REAR SEAT TO ATTRACT PENALTY

Meanwhile, India has planned to make seatbelt alarms mandatory for rear seats, not only for the driver and front passenger seats.

“Earlier, there was a penalty for not wearing seat belt for the driver and co-passenger only, but we have updated the law to include rear seat passengers as well,” Gadkari said while speaking at an event.