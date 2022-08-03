New Delhi: Amazon India on Wednesday partnered with Indian Railways to boost its delivery services in the country. The e-commerce firm said it will be able to transport packages to more than 110 inter-city routes through this partnership, ensuring one to two-day delivery for its customer.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Around 150 Trains Today. Check Details Here

Amazon India said it started working with the Indian Railways back in 2019 and since then it has increased its transportation lanes five-fold. Notably, Amazon India is the first online delivery company to work with the Indian Railways to build an express transportation product via rail network.

"Amazon is one of the enablers for the company to offer 1-day and 2-day delivery promises to customers in the hinterlands of the country. It is now working with Railways in more than 110 inter-city routes," the company said in a statement.

The customers must know that Amazon India delivers customer packages to various cities and towns across the country such as Jharsuguda, Ratnagiri, Kurnool, Nanded, Bareilly, Bokaro, and Rudrapur among others.

During the lockdown time in 2020, Amazon worked with the Indian Railways to prioritise intercity movement of high-priority products by leveraging the ‘Covid-19 Parcel Special Trains’, the statement from Amazon said.

Moreover, Amazon India said with more than 97% of PIN codes now being able to receive their deliveries within two days of placing an order.